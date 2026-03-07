Einstein: Melissa Fumero to Star with Matthew Gray Gubler in New CBS Series

Einstein has added to its cast. Melissa Fumero will co-star alongside Matthew Gray Gubler in the new CBS series, which is set to arrive next season.

According to Deadline, Fumero will play “Teri, a Detective Inspector for the New Jersey State Police. Sharp and disciplined, Teri demands a lot from her colleagues and even more from herself, and feels conflicted about working with Professor Einstein.”

Production for the series will begin later this month. Einstein was initially scheduled for this season, but it was pushed back to the 2026-27 season last April.

Fumero is replacing Rosa Salazar, who decided to back out of the series because of the delay. Her request to leave the series was granted.

The CBS series will follow Lewis Einstein, the great-grandson of Albert Einstein. After he lands himself in trouble with the law, he is forced to help a detective with her cases.

The series premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new CBS series when it airs next season?