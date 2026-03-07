The Night Agent: Season Four Renewal; Netflix Wants More of Popular Spy Drama

The Night Agent will keep up the spy craft. Netflix has renewed the series for a fourth season just a few weeks after its third season premiere. The new season will film in Los Angeles.

Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, D. B. Woodside, and Hong Chau star in the series, which follows the adventures of Agent Peter Sutherland.

The creator of the series, Shawn Ryan, said the following about the series to Tudum:

“It’s been a wild ride filming The Night Agent in five countries across three continents … and we’re so thrilled that the adventures of Peter Sutherland will continue into Season 4. The writers, our cast, and our crew stand ready to answer the call to bring our incredible fans even more twists, turns, and thrills.”

At the end of season three, Peter is looking to take a break from his stressful job, but his boss says he might have a partner for him when he returns. That is where season four will take viewers.

