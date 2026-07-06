The Real Housewives of Rhode Island: Liz McGraw Not Returning for Season Two of Bravo Reality Series

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island is losing one of its wives for its second season. Loz McGraw will not be returning to the series. According to Deadline, she made the announcement on her Instagram just as filming for season two begins.

McGraw appeared with Alicia Carmody, Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Kelsey Swanson, and Jo-Ellen Tiberi in season one of the Bravo reality series. It isn’t known at this time if a new face will join the remaining wives.

McGraw said the following about her exit:

“I’m full of gratitude for the amazing opportunity to appear on this show. As filming for Season 2 begins, I have made the decision to take a step back and focus on my family, my work and my passions. The RHORI cast is an amazing group of women who have created something special. I’ll be watching next season, rooting for the continued success of this franchise. For now, I look forward to enjoying this little corner of the world from the other side of the camera.”

The premiere date for season two of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Bravo reality series? Are you surprised by this exit?