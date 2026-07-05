Return to Fox Hollow: Hulu Sets Follow-Up Series About Investigation of Serial Killer Herb Baumeister

Hulu is revisiting the crimes of serial killer Herb Baumeister in a new series. Return to Fox Hollow: New Victims, Darker Secrets will premiere on the streaming service later this week. A trailer teasing the series has been released.

Hulu shared the following about the follow-up series:

“”Return to Fox Hollow: New Victims, Darker Secrets,” a follow-up to the hit docuseries “The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer” that continues the investigation into serial killer Herb Baumeister’s crimes, begins streaming Wednesday, July 8, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. The documentary will feature exclusive interviews, new evidence and fresh developments tied to one of the largest unidentified human remains cases in the United States. The original four-part series, which premiered in February 2025, was nominated for an Emmy(R) Award for Outstanding Crime and Justice Documentary and was ABC News Studios’ most-watched docuseries on Hulu in 2025 (based on hours streamed). The docuseries followed Hamilton County coroner Jeff Jellison as he reopened the decades-old investigation after thousands of human bones were discovered in the woods surrounding Fox Hollow Farm, Baumeister’s sprawling Indiana estate. “Return to Fox Hollow” picks up as investigators continue their efforts to identify additional victims and unravel lingering mysteries surrounding the case. The new documentary special explores emerging questions about potential accomplices, missing evidence and witness accounts that continue to evolve decades after the killings. “The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer” is currently streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. “Return to Fox Hollow: New Victims, Darker Secrets” is produced by One Traveler and All3Media America for ABC News Studios. Alex Jablonski is director. Jen Casey, Nick Gilhool, Alex Walton, Angela Borg, Alex Jablonski and Jacob-Cohen Holmes are executive producers for One Traveler and All3 Media. For ABC News Studios, David Sloan is the senior executive producer, and Victoria Thompson is executive producer.”

The trailer for the documentary is below.

What do you think? Did you watch the original series? Will you watch the follow-up?