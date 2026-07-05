Brilliant Minds: Season Three; NBC Showrunner Talks About What Might Have Happened

Brilliant Minds wrapped on NBC earlier this week, and the man behind the series, Michael Grassi, spoke to TV Insider about what might have been if the series had continued to a third season. A lot more was planned for the series and Dr. Wolf.

In the final episode, Wolf reunited with his ex after he treated the man’s father. Season three would have dealt with their relationship going forward. Grassi said the following:

“In my mind, if we were continuing to tell their story, I think we’d continue to show them in the workplace together and what that looks like and all the fun of them tackling cases together. And at the same time, what does it look like for Josh and Wolf navigating a relationship? What does it look like when they move in together? What does it look like if they’re maybe planning a wedding? What does it look like if they’re finally, maybe Josh is going to get something that he really wants such as a kid? What do those conversations look like? I think in Season 3, it would’ve been navigating a lot of the realities of what it is to be in a relationship with Wolf. At the same time, we had a plan for Wolf to have a new fun secret in Season 3 with the Hudson Riders to continue some tension there. Not that he’s having any romance on the side, but he would’ve been potentially a secret doctor for the biker gang, which would’ve been very, very fun.” Viewers would have seen the continuation of other characters’ stories as well. The plan would have been to pick up from the season two finale where Wolf and those with him walk into a hotel lobby full of unconscious people.

As for the possibility of Brilliant Minds being picked up by another outlet, Grassi was not sure that could happen, but he is open to it. He said to campaign for it.

Zachary Quinto, Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, Brian Altemus, John Clarence Stewart, and Al Calderon star in the series, which follows Dr. Oliver Wolf.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this NBC series? Are you hoping another outlet picks it up?