Dragon Striker: Season Two Renewal Set for Disney’s Sports Fantasy Series

Dragon Striker will return for a second season in 2027. Disney has renewed the sports fantasy series.

Akshay Kumar, Rebecca LaChance, Yeukayi Ushe, Waylon Jacobs, and Evanna Lynch star in the Disney+ series, which combines sports and fantasy.

THR shared the following about the plot of the series:

“In a world where sports and magic combine, farm boy Key discovers his ultra-powerful natural talent and learns he could be the legendary Dragon Striker. Set at Kal Asterock, an elite school for students who wield a magical energy called Tama, Key joins goalkeeper Ssyelle on a scrappy new team to challenge the school champions. As he struggles with the raging dragon inside him and Ssyelle fights to hold her team together, they learn dark secrets of the past and uncover an ancient evil.”

During season two, viewers will see “the Knights face broken friendships, buried secrets and ancient evil as they fight to reach the Banner’s Helm final and risk everything for victory.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Disney series? Are you glad it has been renewed?