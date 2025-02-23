Hawkeye, Agatha All Along: Second Seasons? Marvel Streaming Boss Says …

Marvel fans wondering if they could see more Hawkeye and Agatha All Along have more from the man in charge at Marvel TV. Brad Winderbaum spoke about both shows with Entertainment Weekly; fans could see more of them at some point.

Just last month, Patti LuPone said fans wouldn’t see a second season of Agatha All Along, but Winderbaum is saying the opposite. He said the following:

“I think it’s ‘linear series potential.’ A show like Agatha, to me, is concept based. Yes, a second season for sure is something that we would want to do, but let’s not rush it. Let’s get the right idea and then make it.”

As for Hawkeye, which aired on Disney+ in December 2021, he also said a second season of that series is possible. He said, “Hawkeye is another one that feels like you can make a second season of that show because it’s Christmas, because it’s Clint and Kate. You can kind of revisit it whenever, and we’re looking for opportunities to do that. But as we develop things for the future, I think they’re going to be designed to be multiple seasons, have more of a pattern, and be able to be released annually.”

What do you think? Do you want to see more of these Marvel series on Disney+?