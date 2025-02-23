The Sticky: Cancelled; No Season Two for Prime Video Heist Comedy Series

The Sticky will not be returning for a second season. According to Deadline, Prime Video has canceled the heist comedy series two months after its premiere on the streaming service. The six-episode series was created by Brian Donovan and Ed Herro.

Margo Martindale, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Guillaume Cyr starred in the series, featuring Jamie Lee Curtis’s guest appearance. The series dramatized a real heist that took place in 2012 after a maple syrup farmer saw her livelihood threatened.

The following was revealed about the cancellation of the series:

“The Sticky could not break through and draw wide enough audience despite solid reviews (80% on Rotten Tomatoes). Comedies take longer than dramas to, um, stick, which could explain why streamers are doing fewer half-hour shows and why those shows have a generally higher cancellation rate after a single season.”

What do you think? Did you watch The Sticky? Did you want to see a second season?