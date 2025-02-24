Neighbours: Cancelled Again, No Season 41 for Australian Soap Opera on Prime Video (Official Statement)

Neighbours is being canceled for a second time. The Australian soap opera was first canceled three years ago, but Prime Video saved the series from the Grim Reaper. Now, the streaming service is also canceling the series.

The series will continue to air through December but then end. There is no word on whether another outlet will save the long-running soap opera, but those behind the series are hopeful it will continue.

Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ executive producer at Fremantle Australia, said the following about the cancellation in a statement released on X:

“Audiences all around the world have loved and embraced Neighbours for four decades and we are very proud of the huge success over the last two years including often appearing as one of the top ten titles in the UK and the show’s first ever Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Daytime Series in 2024. “As this chapter closes, we appreciate and thank Amazon MGM Studios for all that they have done for Neighbours – bringing this iconic and much-loved series to new audiences globally. We value how much the fans love Neighbours and we believe there are more stories of the residents of Ramsay Street to tell in the future.”

The official announcement from the show’s X account is below.

We are sad to announce that Neighbours will be resting from December 2025. New episodes from the 40th anniversary season will continue to air on Prime Video and Ten four times a week until the end of the year, with all the big soapie twists and turns that our viewers love. pic.twitter.com/Jo7Bc6Wovl — Neighbours (@neighbours) February 21, 2025

According to Deadline, an Amazon spokesperson also shared the following about the series’ cancellation:

“Neighbours has brought so much joy over the last 40 years to its fanbase globally and in the UK. Forty years is an incredible milestone and we are proud that Amazon MGM Studios was able to have a small part of bringing further episodes to Freevee and Prime Video customers over the last two years, spanning over 400 episodes.”

