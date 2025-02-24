The Bachelorette: Hundreds Fired Following ABC Decision to Put Reality Series on Hold

The Bachelor Nation has received another shock as The Bachelor continues to air on ABC. Earlier this month, it was announced that the next season of The Bachelorette was put on hold. It would not air during its regular summertime spot on ABC’s schedule. It will skip a cycle and possibly return next year.

Deadline has reported that the move has resulted in the firing of several hundred crew members involved with the series’ production.

The following was revealed about the move:

“The majority of the crew members were informed last week that they would no longer be employed on the franchise. It’s a move that has caused shockwaves among the hundreds of crew who work on the various shows. It’s not clear how many people were impacted. Staffers currently still working on The Bachelor, including on the specials that follow a season of the flagship show, will continue until their responsibilities end.”

Bachelor in Paradise is set to return later this year, and new seasons of The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette are likely.

However, with much of the crew involved with these shows fired, is the end of The Bachelor franchise near?

What do you think? Are you a fan of these ABC dating reality shows? Would you be sad to see them end?