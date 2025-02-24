The ReidOut, Alex Wagner Tonight: MSNBC Series Cancelled as New President Shakes Up Schedule

MSNBC is shaking up its weeknight schedule. The ReidOut, hosted by Joy Reid (above) and Alex Wagner Tonight, are both being canceled. The ReidOut will air its last episode later this week, according to Variety.

The series will be replaced by a series hosted by Symone Sanders-Townsend, Alicia Menendez, and Michael Steele. Jen Psaki will likely host a series during the 8 p.m. hour, and Rachel Maddow will return to the 9 p.m. slot she once held. Wagner has been hosting Alex Wagner Tonight on Tuesday through Friday nights for MSNBC.

The moves come shortly after Rebecca Kutler took over the position of MSNBC president. She has big plans for the cable network, which is being spun off from NBC. The following was revealed about her plans:

“Kutler has described plans to build an independent newsgathering apparatus for MSNBC, which will lose its ties to NBC News after the new company is formed. She wants to launch a separate MSNBC Washington bureau, and to add a new roster of international and domestic correspondents. She also wants to hire a new head of talent, a Washington bureau chief and a head of content strategy. Yet she has articulated a plan to hew close to the network’s progressive leanings, not trying to steer it to the center. MSNBC has been working to bring viewers back after the results of the 2024 presidential election. Both MSNBC and CNN saw significant erosion following Donald Trump’s return to the White House and the national conversation, and both have unveiled programing shake-ups in recent weeks.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of these MSNBC shows? Will you be sad to see them leave the air?