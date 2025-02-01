Scamanda: Season One Ratings

While television viewers love their scripted shows, there will always be an audience for series that tell true and shocking stories. Will ABC hit paydirt with the Scamanda series? Should the network make more shows like this? Stay tuned.

A docuseries based on the popular podcast of the same name, the Scamanda TV series is produced by ABC News. It unravels the story of California native Amanda Riley, a young wife, mother, and devout Christian whose life suddenly takes a terrible turn when she is diagnosed with Stage 3 blood cancer. She begins documenting her battle online and captivates the attention of thousands, but she has a secret that she is dying to keep. Her story changes from inspiration to suspicion when someone sends an anonymous tip to investigative producer Nancy Moscatiello, who then embarks on a five-year-long investigation into Amanda. Soon, Amanda’s own words may prove to be her downfall.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

1/31 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Scamanda is a limited series, so a second season renewal isn’t expected. Stay tuned for further updates.

