Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Season One Ratings (2025)

The original version of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition had a long and successful run on ABC. Now, the network has brought it back with different hosts and designers. Can lightning strike twice? Will this new Extreme Makeover: Home Edition be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A feel-good reality series, the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition TV show is a new incarnation of the popular show that ran for more than 200 episodes on ABC, from 2004 until 2012. In this new version, home organization business partners Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin host the show and work alongside designers Wendell Holland and Arianne Bellizaire, The hosts harness their organizational expertise to thoughtfully design and specifically tailor each home from the inside out. Like the original series, this reimagining showcases heartwarming stories, inspired volunteers, and mind-blowing builds for deserving families who give back to their communities. Assisting them is a team of builders and contractors from homebuilder Taylor Morrison who expertly reconfigure a home based on the family’s lifestyle and needs.

As of January 7, 2025, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

