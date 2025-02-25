Children Ruin Everything: Ending on CTV and CW, No Season Five for Parenting Comedy Series

The story of a certain family is coming to an end. The Children Ruin Everything TV show is ending with the current fourth season. The series originates in Canada on CTV and episodes air in the United States on The CW.

A parenting comedy series, the Children Ruin Everything TV show stars Meaghan Rath, Aaron Abrams, Ennis Esmer, Nazneen Contractor, Logan Nicholson, Mikayla SwamiNathan, Dmitry Chepovetsky, Veena Sood, Lisa Codrington, and Darius Rota. The story follows a young couple, Astrid (Rath) and James (Abrams), as they raise their two young children, Felix (Nicholson) and Viv (SwamiNathan). The parents struggle to hold onto some semblance of their pre-kid life while doing their best to be good parents in a city setting. Illustrating the hilarious and varied ways kids can wreck happiness (alter plans, annihilate goals and dreams, and force parents to re-invent their lives), the series also explores how maybe that re-invented life is somewhat okay, too.

Airing on Friday nights in the United States, the fourth season of Children Ruin Everything is averaging a 0.034 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 220,000 viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 16% in the demo and down by 7% in viewership.

CTV announced that Children Ruin Everything will end after four seasons and 50 episodes. Scott Thompson (The Kids in the Hall) guest stars in the series finale.

“I’m incredibly proud of this show and all the talented people who shaped it,” said Kurt Smeaton, creator and executive producer of the comedy. “It’s hard to say goodbye, but we’ve made a series finale that our audience will love.”

“Children Ruin Everything has been a genuine joy, bringing countless laughs and relatable moments to viewers,” said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. “Kurt and his team have crafted the perfect ending, and we want to thank the talented cast and crew, as well as our partners at New Metric Media, for their incredible work and dedication which created something truly special. We are extremely proud to have been part of the journey.”

Eight episodes of the fourth season have aired on The CW. The remaining eight installments will begin airing later this season. A return date has yet to be announced.

