Agatha All Along, WandaVision: Patti LuPone Explains Why There Won’t Be Second Seasons of the Disney+ Series

Do not expect second seasons of Agatha All Along and WandaVision. Fans waiting for more of both shows will not be getting them. According to The Wrap, Patti Lupone, who appeared in the most recent Disney+ series, spilled the beans about the fate of both shows in a recent interview.

She said the following:

“Jac Schaeffer, the creator, came into my trailer and she said, ‘Patti, I’m just here to tell you that Lilia’s going to die,’ and I went, ‘But I wanted a second season.’ [Schaffer] said, ‘I don’t do second seasons.’ She said, ‘They wanted me to do a second season of Wanda Vision and I didn’t.’ She said, ‘There’s too much to write,’ so she does one-offs and I’m really hoping and praying that someday I get to work with her again because she’s magic.”

Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza starred in Agatha All Along which was a sequel to WandaVision. The series followed Agatha after Wanda stripped her of her powers and forced her to live in Westview.

