The White Lotus: Season Three Key Art and Trailer Released for HBO Series

The White Lotus returns next month with its third season on HBO, and fans of the series are getting a closer look at what is to come. HBO has released a trailer and poster for the return of the series. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season.

Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood star in season three, which is set at an exclusive Thai resort. The eight-episode season will follow the exploits of various guests and employees over a week.

The White Lotus returns on February 16th. The trailer and key art for season three are below.

