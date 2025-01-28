Good American Family: Hulu Previews Drama Starring Ellen Pompeo and Mark Duplass

Good American Family has a premiere date. The series, which has been in the works since 2022, will arrive in March with its first two episodes followed by new episodes weekly.

Ellen Pompeo, Mark Duplass, and Imogen Reid star in the series in a ripped-from-the-headlines story about a couple who adopted what they thought was a six-year-old child. Dulé Hill, Christina Hendricks, Sarayu Blue, and Jenny O’Hara also appear in the series.

Hulu revealed the following about the series:

“Told from multiple points of view, as a means to explore issues of perspective, bias, and trauma, this compelling drama is inspired by the disturbing stories surrounding a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism. But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, mystery emerges around her age and background, and they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is. As they defend their family from the daughter they’ve grown to believe is a threat, she fights her own battle to confront her past and what her future holds, in a showdown that ultimately plays out in the tabloids and the courtroom.”

Good American Family arrives on March 19th. More photos from the series are below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new series on Hulu when it arrives?