Happy Face: Paramount+ Releases Premiere Date and Trailer of Dennis Quaid as Infamous Killer

Happy Face has its premiere date. Paramount+ announced that the series will arrive in March with the release of a trailer and key art.

The series stars Dennis Quaid as the infamous killer. Annaleigh Ashford, James Wolk, Tamera Tomakili, Khiyla Aynne, and Benjamin Mackey also star in the drama, which tells the story of Melissa Reed, who discovered her father is a serial killer.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series:

“HAPPY FACE is inspired by the true-life story of Melissa G. Moore; the critically acclaimed Happy Face podcast from iHeartPodcasts and Moore; and the autobiography Shattered Silence, written by Moore with M. Bridget Cook. At 15, Moore discovered that her beloved father was the prolific serial killer known as Happy Face. As an adult, she has changed her name and guarded her secret while her father has been serving life in prison. Jumping off from Moore’s true-life story, the Paramount+ Original Series follows Melissa (Ashford) and her incarcerated father, known as the Happy Face Killer (Quaid). After decades of no contact, he finally finds a way to force himself back into his daughter’s life. In a race against the clock, Melissa must find out if an innocent man is going to be put to death for a crime her father committed. Throughout, she discovers the impact her father had on his victims’ families and must face a reckoning of her own identity.”

The trailer and posters for the series are below. The series premieres on March 20th.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new series on Paramount+ this March?