Friday TV Ratings: Masters of Illusion, Shark Tank, Fire Country, Figure Skating, NCAA Basketball

Masters of Illusion TV Show on The CW

Friday, January 24, 2025 ratingsNew episodes: Shark Tank, 20/20, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and Masters of Illusion.  Sports: NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Purdue and U.S. Championships: Women’s Free Skate.  Reruns: NCIS: Sydney, SWAT, and Fire Country.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network


Note: If you do not see the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the final daily ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



