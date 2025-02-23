Extraction: Omar Sy (Lupin) to Star in Action Thriller Series on Netflix

Netflix is returning to the Extraction universe. The streaming service has ordered an eight-episode series for the action thriller set in the same universe as the films starring Chris Hemsworth. Omar Sy will star in the series.

THR revealed the following about the series:

“An initial eight episodes of the series will follow Sy as a mercenary on a dangerous mission to rescue hostages in Libya. Trapped between warring factions and ruthless killers, the series focuses on the emotional struggles of conflicted and flawed characters, each facing trauma, betrayal and life-or-death choices.”

Peter Friedlander, VP of scripted series at Netflix, also spoke about the series. He said, “Audiences are in for a thrill as we delve deeper into the Extraction universe. With Omar Sy leading the charge, our collaboration with the Russos, alongside Glen Mazzara, fans can expect even more of the high-octane adventures they love from the Extraction franchise.”

Additional details and the premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch Extraction when it arrives on Netflix?