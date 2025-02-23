Industry: Season Four; Harry Lawtey Departs, Max Minghella Joins HBO Drama Series

Industry is returning for a fourth season but will be without one of its stars. According to Deadline, Harry Lawtey (above) is departing the HBO drama.

His departure is due to scheduling conflicts. He starred in the drama as Robert Spearing during the series’ first three seasons. The series was renewed for a fourth season in September.

While the series loses one cast member, it is gaining another. Max Minghella is joining the series, according to Variety. The following was revealed about his role:

“Minghella will star as Whitney Halberstram, described as ‘the CFO and Founder of Tender, a payment processor entering a growth phase.’”

Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Ken Leung, Sagar Radia, Kit Harington, and Miriam Petche are returning for the fourth season of the series, which will start filming next month. The series takes viewers into the world of high finance and follows that work at the international bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office.

The premiere date for season four of Industry will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this HBO series? Do you plan to watch season four?