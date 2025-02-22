Jury Duty: Season Two Renewal; Episodes of Prime Video Comedy Series Already Filmed

Prime Video is bringing back Jury Duty for a second season. According to Deadline, the streaming service announced the renewal of the documentary-style comedy series with the reveal that the season has already been filmed.

In season one, the series featured a regular person going for jury duty and finding himself surrounded by actors. James Marsden starred in the season which premiered in April 2023 on Amazon Freevee.

The following was revealed about season two:

“Details are being kept under wraps but we hear that the theme of the new installment is David vs. Goliath. Taking inspiration from classic 1980s movies such as Animal House and Caddyshack, it is about a small business going on a company retreat, with the real, unsuspecting person tested when a Goliath suddenly shows up, sources said. To protect the integrity of the premise with the regular person not realizing that they are part of a scripted TV show, just like they did with Season 1, the casting and production of the new installment was done in a clandestine manner.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you watch Jury Duty? Will you watch season two on Prime Video?