Wonka’s The Golden Ticket: Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Competition Series Based on Roald Dahl Book

The Golden Ticket has its premiere date. Netflix announced that the new competition series inspired by the world of Willy Wonka will arrive in September. The announcement was made with the release of a trailer.

Netflix shared the following about the upcoming series:

“In celebration of the 55th anniversary of the beloved 1971 classic Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Netflix today announced that Wonka’s The Golden Ticket will premiere globally on September 23, inviting audiences into a thrilling new competition based on Roald Dahl’s book Charlie & the Chocolate Factory and inspired by one of the most iconic worlds in cinematic history.

Twelve lucky Golden Ticket winners, each with a partner of their choosing, will step through the gates of Wonka’s Chocolate Factory and into a world of pure imagination, delicious mischief, and unexpected challenges. Once inside, contestants must navigate a series of Wonka’s games, tests, and temptations designed to challenge them physically, mentally, and morally. In this high-stakes social experiment, players will journey through the factory’s wondrous and unpredictable landscape, adapting, strategizing, and withstanding the unknown while proving they have the instincts, resilience, and character to thrive in chaos. In the end, only one contestant will have what it takes to earn Wonka’s life-changing prize.

Adding to the nostalgia, Wonka’s The Golden Ticket will feature the recreated voice of Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka, honoring the legendary performance that has enchanted generations of audiences. The voice of Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka has been recreated with the consent of Mr. Wilder’s estate. The series will also welcome back Rusty Goffe, who appeared in the original 1971 film, reprising his role as an Oompa Loompa.

“More than five decades after Gene brought Willy Wonka to life, people of all ages and backgrounds around the world continue to find joy, laughter and inspiration in his performance,” said Karen B. Wilder, Gene Wilder’s wife, on behalf of the Gene Wilder Estate. “Gene had a remarkable ability to bring humor, wonder and heart into people’s lives, and that connection has endured for generations. We are delighted that Wonka’s The Golden Ticket celebrates the warmth and imagination that he brought to the role, introducing that magic to a new generation while honoring the fans who have cherished it for decades.”

In collaboration with the Roald Dahl Story Company, which Netflix acquired in 2021, and the Gene Wilder Estate, Wonka’s The Golden Ticket pays tribute to the enduring legacy of Dahl’s beloved book and Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory while reimagining its world for a new era of audiences.

Wonka’s The Golden Ticket will premiere on Netflix September 23, with a two-part finale on September 30.”