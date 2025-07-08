Vladimir: New Casting Announced for Netflix Dark Humor Series

Vladimir is headed to Netflix. The new limited series is inspired by the Julia May Jones novel and stars Rachel Weisz and Leo Woodall.

It has been announced that John Slattery, Jessica Henwick, Ellen Robertson, Kayli Carter, Miriam Silverman, Mallori Johnson, Matt Walsh, Tattiawna Jones, and Louise Lambert are joining the cast of the eight-episode Netflix series.

Executive producer Sharon Horgan said the following about the series, according to Tudum:

“I fell in love with Julia’s writing from the very first paragraph. I feel very lucky and incredibly excited for Merman to bring Vladimir to life alongside Small Dog. Getting to partner with Netflix and have Rachel attached is a thrill, and a testament to the brilliance of the scripts.”

Netflix described the series as follows:

“As a woman’s life unravels, she becomes obsessed with her captivating new colleague. Full of sexy secrets, dark humor and complex characters, Vladimir is about what happens when a woman goes hell-bent to turn her fantasies into reality. Based on the acclaimed book by Julia May Jonas.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

