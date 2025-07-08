Tim Rex in Space: Nickelodeon Sets Premiere Date for Animated Series for Preschoolers

Tim Rex in Space is set to premiere on Nickelodeon next month. The cable network announced the premiere date for the animated series, accompanied by the release of a trailer.

The series for preschoolers follows the adventures of Tim Rex in space. Nickelodeonshared the following about the series:

“Preschoolers will set off on epic intergalactic adventures, as Nickelodeon readies brand-new animated preschool series, Tim Rex in Space, for launch on Monday, Aug. 4. Marking the brand’s first global co-production with Channel 5’s Milkshake!, Tim Rex in Space will premiere for three consecutive weeks, Monday-Thursday, at 9:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon and encore at 6:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on the Nick Jr. channel. The series airs on Nickelodeon channels internationally and on Milkshake! in the U.K. Tim Rex in Space follows a Tyrannosaurus Rex (T-Rex) named Tim, his big brother Tommy, little sister Tia, and triceratops bestie Kai, as they tackle kid-shaped adventures with dino-sized solutions in space. Tim and his family live in a unique world comprised of a cluster of asteroids that make up the town of Rumbleton–a quintessential 21st century suburban town, with each asteroid hosting family homes, cafés, shops, parks, and even a beach. All asteroids are connected by a network of slides, ziplines and trampolines, but can also easily be reached on a quick rocket ride. The voice cast for Tim Rex in Space features: Cassian Swan-Mckee as Tim; Ace Gill as Tommy; Hope Delaney as Tia; and Jamie Smart as Kai. The cast also includes Stephen Alan Yorke, Nim Miller, Sophia Nomvete, Jessica Robinson, Alex Carter and Lorraine Bruce. Tim Rex in Space is created and produced by Mint Copenhagen for Nickelodeon and Milkshake!, with animation studio, Jam Media. The series is produced by Josephine Jerris Margolis and Louise Barkholt for Mint, directed by Sam Dransfield (Bossy Bear) with animation director, Jess Patterson (Nova Jones), series designer/ art director Joshua Hogan and head written by Andy Potter (Sharkdog, Class Dismissed). Tracy Nampala (Pip and Posy Let’s Learn, Ricky Zoom, Supertato, Brave Bunnies and Colourblocks) serves as the VR Director. Kate Crownover, Senior Manager of Nickelodeon Animation, Francesca Alberigi, Paramount International Kids & Family Manager of Development & Production and Kyle Jenkins, Milkshake! Acquisitions and Programming Director serve as Executives in Charge. The series was commissioned for Channel 5’s Milkshake! by Louise Bucknole, Senior Vice President of Paramount UK & Ireland, Kids & Family.”

The trailer for the new series is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this series with your children next month?