Demascus: Tubi to Air Sci-Fi Comedy Series Cancelled by AMC

Demascus is being given a second chance. Tubi has picked up the series that AMC canceled while it was in production. The streaming service will air the six-episode series as a Tubi original.

Okieriete Onaodowan, Martin Lawrence, Janet Hubert, Caleb Eberhardt, and Shakira Ja’nai Paye star in the sci-fi comedy, which follows a Black man who explores what life could be like using reality-bending technology.

Tubi shared the following about the series:

“Tubi (www.tubitv.com), Fox Corporation’s (NASDAQ: FOXA, FOX) ad-supported streaming service, today announced it has partnered with AMC Networks to premiere DEMASCUS, the six episode half-hour comedic sci-fi series from playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm and AMC Studios that focuses on the title character as a Tubi Original. The limited series is executive produced by Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul), via his Gran Via Productions banner and Myki Bajaj of Gran Via. Kirk A. Moore (American Crime, For Life) and Chisholm serve as co-showrunners. The series will premiere exclusively on Tubi Thursday, August 7th. “We’re excited to introduce audiences to DEMASCUS – a bold, genre-bending blend of comedy and sci-fi that challenges conventions as much as it entertains,” said Samuel Harowitz, SVP of Content Acquisition and Partnerships at Tubi. “At Tubi, we champion stories that surprise, provoke, delight and resonate deeply with engaged fandoms, and DEMASCUS is exactly the kind of original storytelling we’re proud to spotlight.” “Through his titular character Demascus, Tearrance Chisholm asks one of life’s simplest questions: What does it take to be a good man? And he answers it with some of the most surprising and nuanced revelations one could expect,” said Executive Producer, Mark Johnson. “We thank AMC Studios for sharing our belief in this seriocomic series and Tubi for its steadfast conviction that it belongs on the air.” DEMASCUS follows Demascus (Okieriete Onaodowan, Station 19), a Black man who goes on a journey of self-discovery using an experimental reality-bending technology. The series is a comedic, genre-defying, coming-of-age story that explores the gulf between Black male perspectives. Also starring are Janet Hubert (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), Caleb Eberhardt (Judas and the Black Messiah), Shakira Ja’nai Paye (Single Drunk Female, black-ish) and Martin Lawrence (in a recurring role).” Benin Mtume from Tubi’s Content Acquisition and Partnerships team brokered the deal to bring Demascus to Tubi with AMC Networks’ Mark Dee-Shapland, Senior Vice President of Global Content Sales.

