LEGO Masters Jr: Kids Teams Up With Celebrities in New FOX Competition Series

LEGO Masters is getting a spin-off. LEGO Masters Jr is headed to FOX next month. The new series will have Kelly Osbourne host as kids team up with celebrities to create LEGO structures.

FOX revealed the following about the series:

“MEET THE FIVE TEAMS BELOW: Will & Crosby

Paired with Andy Richter

Relationship: Neighbors and Best Friends

Ages: 13 (Will) & 13 (Crosby)

Hometown: Minneapolis, WI Stella & Chelle

Paired with Jordin Sparks

Relationship: Best Friends

Ages: 12 (Stella) & 14 (Chelle)

Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK (Stella) and

Dallas, TX (Chelle) Max & Zoe

Paired with Porsha Williams

Relationship: Siblings

Ages: 9 (Max) & 13 (Zoe)

Hometown: Greenville, SC Ajay & Zak

Paired with Alison Sweeney

Relationship: Brothers

Ages: 13 (Ajay) & Zak (11)

Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA Vincent & Hudson

Paired with Ravi V. Patel

Relationship: Friends

Ages: 9 (Vincent) & 11 (Hudson)

Hometown: Portland, OR About LEGO(R) Masters Jr. (Four-Week Special Event Series Airing Mondays 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT): FOX builds on highly successful LEGO(R) Masters franchise with all-new unscripted competition series LEGO Masters Jr., hosted by television personality Kelly Osbourne with celebrity contestants including Ravi V. Patel, Andy Richter, Jordin Sparks, Alison Sweeney and Porsha Williams. Amy Corbett and Boone Langston (season one finalist and LEGO designer) join the special as Brickmasters and judges. Based on the hit competition series LEGO Masters, LEGO Masters Jr. brings imagination, design and creativity to life when junior LEGO enthusiasts (ages 9-17) are paired with a celebrity partner as they go head-to-head with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. The teams will compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO builder. In each episode, the junior builders and their celebrity teammate will work to impress the judges with their incredible creations and then, during the finale, the top teams will face off to win the ultimate LEGO trophy, a $50,000 grand prize and the prestigious title of LEGO Masters Jr. LEGO Masters Jr. launches Monday, August 18 at 8:00 PM PT/ET and streams the next day on Hulu. LEGO Masters Jr. is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment, under license from the LEGO Group. Executive Producers include Pip Wells; Sharon Levy and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from the LEGO Group.”

The series arrives on August 18th.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series on FOX next month?