Love on the Spectrum: Season Five; Netflix Reality Series Renewed but Popular Cast Member Leaving

Love on the Spectrum will return for a fifth season. Netflix has renewed the reality series about the love lives of people with autism less than a week after its fourth-season premiere.

However, one of its featured cast members will not be returning for season five. Connor Tomlinson has announced his departure from the reality series. According to Variety, he said the following:

“It is with humility and a heavy heart that I share I will not be partaking in Season 5. I feel like three seasons is enough to tell my story and find love on my own time. I’ve chosen to pass the torch to the next person who can make it as big as me. Don’t worry about me — I’m still going to be in the acting business, especially voice work. I’ve always been a huge fan of animation and would love to be involved with a TV show. I want to sincerely thank Cian, Sean [Bowman, casting producer], and the entire crew for changing my life over the past three years.”

The premiere date for season five will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you watched this Netflix series? Are you glad it has been renewed?