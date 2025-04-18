The Sandman: Season Two Release Dates Revealed for Netflix Fantasy Series

The Sandman finally has a return date set. Season two of the fantasy series will premiere on Netflix in July and be divided into two parts. The first half of the 11-episode season will be released on July 3rd. It was announced in February that season two would end the series.

Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Vanesu Samunyai, John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James Young, and Razane Jammal star in the series, which follows the Sandman as he tries to restore order to his realm after breaking free from captivity.

Netflix shared the following about season two:

“After a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series, the second season of THE SANDMAN will tell Dream’s story arc in full to its thrilling conclusion.”

Allan Heinberg, showrunner of the series, teased the following about season two, according to Tudum:

“The Endless are supposed to be just that: endless. They’re meant to go on in perpetuity. They’re not supposed to change. But change is, of course, inevitable and essential to all life. Which is something Dream refuses to accept – at first. And when one of the Endless changes, it has colossal ramifications for all of us.”

A teaser for season two of The Sandman is below.

What do you think? Have you watched The Sandman? Do you plan to watch season two?