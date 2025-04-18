America’s Culinary Cup: CBS Orders Championship-Style Cooking Competition Series for 2025-26

CBS is getting its own cooking competition series. The network has ordered America’s Culinary Cup from Padma Lakshmi (above). The series will air on the network next season.

CBS revealed more about the series in a press release.

“CBS announced today the new cooking competition series AMERICA’S CULINARY CUP (working title) from acclaimed Emmy® Award-nominated food expert Padma Lakshmi (“Top Chef,” “Taste the Nation”) has been ordered to series for the 2025-2026 broadcast season. Lakshmi serves as creator and host and will executive produce alongside Susan Rovner. CBS’ new culinary showdown will feature an invitation-only cast of the nation’s most decorated chefs as they embark on a one-of-a-kind competition designed to challenge their creativity, endurance, presentation, leadership and more. “We’re inviting elite chefs from across the country to represent their unique culinary style and battle it out,” said Lakshmi. “This competition echoes the thrill of sports and the American spirit as we cheer on our favorite chefs. I’m very excited to work with CBS and partner with Susan on AMERICA’S CULINARY CUP.” AMERICA’S CULINARY CUP is produced by Padma Lakshmi for Delicious Entertainment and Susan Rovner for Aha Studios.”

The premiere date for this CBS series will be announced later.

