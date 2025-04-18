9-1-1: Original Cast Member Departs ABC First-Responder Series

Station 118 lost one of its own on last night’s 9-1-1. The series lost an original cast member of the first responder series, and every character will feel the exit moving forward. ABC has already renewed the series for season nine.

Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, and Gavin McHugh star in the first-responder drama, which follows those that work at Station 118 of the LAFD, the LAPD, and the 9-1-1 call center.

On last night’s episode, viewers said goodbye to Captain Bobby Nash (Krause) after he died from the same virus, he saved Chimney from. Krause shared his thoughts about his departure in a letter to his fans. Deadline shared that letter. Read it below.

“I would like to thank Dana Walden, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear for entrusting me with such a complex character over these nine years. It has been my honor to portray Captain Bobby Nash.

In October 2017, through him, we began tackling topics such as grief, guilt, anger and addiction while exploring his relationship with a higher power, forgiveness and grace. On his path of healing, we watched him join and embrace both his new family at the firehouse and his new family with Athena Grant where he found love and acceptance. We also had plenty of fun along the way. It was a joy.

Humbled by working in step with our technical advisor, Chief Mike Bowman, and real firefighters, I wish to thank you all for helping me bring a sense of dignity and realism to the character in our larger-than-life emergency landscape. Your kind and complimentary words have meant the world to me.

I’ve heard that many fans are upset by this loss and they have a right to be. It is a loss. That said, it was more than a bold creative choice on a bold show. Bobby Nash was written in sacrifice and he was built for this. First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day. His story arc honors them. We at 9-1-1 salute all the incredible men and women who do these dangerous jobs and strive to keep us safe.

Our show is incredibly difficult to make at times with long hours, challenging stunts and elaborate disasters. We couldn’t do it without each other. I wish to thank everyone in every department and all those at ABC, 20th Television and Fox. We are a sprawling team.

I will miss all my 9-1-1 family. Our incredible crew whose professional excellence is second to none. All the writers who keep pulling rabbits out of hats. All the directors tasked with the same. All the incredible guest cast over the years as well as Jennifer Love Hewitt and the cast in the call center.

I will miss my partner, Angela Bassett. Her strength and her sweetness, and us holding hands. We parted ways too soon. Much love.

Tim Minear and Brad Buecker, you’ve been my pillars and are two of the best in the business. I will miss you both.

Finally, I will miss my beloved and unruly children of the 118. Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Oliver Stark, Ryan Guzman and Anirudh Pisharody: this is a tough goodbye. Stay unruly, but be professional and get the job done. Misfit heroes need each other. That’s how we do it at our firehouse. Pass it along to the next new guy.

This has been one wild adventure. I thank you all, with all my heart.”