9-1-1: Season Eight — Has the ABC First-Responder Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

This popular show has jumped networks. Has the 9-1-1 TV show been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of 9-1-1, season eight. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A procedural drama series now airing on the ABC television network, the 9-1-1 TV show stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, and Gavin McHugh. Inspired by real-life experiences of first responders, this show centers on the police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking, and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.



Season Seven Ratings

The seventh season of 9-1-1 averages a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.93 million viewers. Compared to season six (which aired on FOX), that’s down by 2% in the demo and up by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how 9-1-1 stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 15, 2024, 9-1-1 has not been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew 9-1-1 for season eight? After six successful seasons on FOX, the network dropped this series because the licensing cost was reportedly too high. The 9-1-1 series is produced by 20th Television so it made financial sense to move it over to ABC (both companies are owned by Disney). Unless the ratings take a dive, I think it’s very likely 9-1-1 will be renewed for an eighth season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on 9-1-1 cancellation or renewal news.



