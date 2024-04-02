9-1-1: Season Eight; ABC First Responder Drama Series Already Renewed for 2024-25

These first responders are staying on ABC for the 2024-25 TV season. ABC has renewed the 9-1-1 series for an eighth year (the show’s second on the alphabet network). Just three episodes of season seven have aired thus far.

A procedural drama series, the 9-1-1 TV show stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, and Gavin McHugh. Inspired by real-life experiences of first responders, this show centers on the police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking, and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

Airing on Thursday nights, the seventh season of 9-1-1 averages a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.29 million viewers. Compared to season six (which aired on FOX), that’s down by 5% in the demo and up by 13% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The early renewal follows news that the seventh season’s premiere episode attracted 11.76 million viewers in the show’s first seven days on ABC.

It’s believed that there are seven episodes left in the current season. Season eight of 9-1-1 is expected to launch next fall and have a regular-sized season.

What do you think? Did you follow the 9-1-1 series from FOX to ABC? Are you glad the drama’s been renewed for an eighth season already?

