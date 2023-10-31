The Great Halloween Fright Fight: Season Three — Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed for Fall 2024?

Vulture Watch

Hold onto your broomsticks! Has The Great Halloween Fright Fight TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Great Halloween Fright Fight, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A holiday competition series airing on the ABC television network, The Great Halloween Fright Fight TV show comes from the creators of The Great Christmas Light Fight. Taniya Nayak and Carter Oosterhouse are the judges. In the episodes, judges try to find the families whose homes send shivers up their neighbors’ spines. Episodes feature families who build eye-popping and chilling home Halloween displays. They compete to win a $50,000 prize and the coveted Fright Fight trophy.





Season Two Ratings

The second season of The Great Halloween Fright Fight averaged a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.42 million viewers. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed, and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Great Halloween Fright Fight stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 31, 2023, The Great Halloween Fright Fight has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Great Halloween Fright Fight for season three? The network aired a single special in 2014 and is now considering that a “first season.” This time around, we’re getting two episodes. The Christmas Light Fight series has become a staple of the holiday season, so I suspect ABC will do the same with the Halloween version and is likely already filming a third season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Great Halloween Fright Fight cancellation or renewal news.



