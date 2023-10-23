Menu

The Great Halloween Fright Fight: Season Two Viewer Votes

The Great Halloween Fright Fight TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 3?

Over-the-top decorations fill the second season of ABC’s The Great Halloween Fright Fight TV show. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Great Halloween Fright Fight is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of The Great Halloween Fright Fight here.

An ABC holiday competition series, The Great Halloween Fright Fight TV show comes from the creators of The Great Christmas Light Fight. Taniya Nayak and Carter Oosterhouse are the judges. In the episodes, judges try to find the families whose homes send shivers up their neighbors’ spines. Episodes feature families who build eye-popping and chilling home Halloween displays. They compete to win a $50,000 prize and the coveted Fright Fight trophy.

What do you think? Which season two episodes of The Great Halloween Fright Fight TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think The Great Halloween Fright Fight should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on ABC?

