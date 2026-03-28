The Lord’s Day: Netflix Announces Political Thriller Series Starring Damson Idris

The Lord’s Day is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered the series inspired by Michael Dobbs’ novel.

Damson Idris will star in the series, which will follow what happens when the House of Lords is taken hostage. According to Tudum, Netflix shared the following about the series’ plot:

“On the State Opening of Parliament, British spy Harry Jones (Damson Idris) finds himself inside the Palace of Westminster amid a lockdown. As a hostage siege escalates, loyalties are tested and selfless sacrifices are made, leading to a desperate fight for survival where not everyone will emerge alive. Can Harry use his skills and training to be the country’s savior? Adapted from a novel by Michael Dobbs (House of Cards), this is a fast-paced action thriller set in the heart of British power.”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced later. The announcement for the series is below.

Damson Idris requests the pleasure of your company for THE LORDS’ DAY, a new political thriller series coming to Netflix. Adapted from the Michael Dobbs novel, Damson plays a British spy who finds himself inside the Parliament amidst an escalating siege. Loyalties are tested,… pic.twitter.com/Z3iGd6HTxK — netflix⁷ (@netflix) March 26, 2026

What do you think? Will you watch this Netflix series?