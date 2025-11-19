What’s in the Box?: Netflix Sets Premiere Date for New Game Show Starring Neil Patrick Harris

What’s in the Box? has its premiere date. The new game show, hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, will debut in December. Six episodes were produced for the series.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“Giant boxes conceal jaw-dropping prizes, wild surprises and unexpected reveals in What’s in the Box?, a high-stakes arching game show that tests smarts, strategy and stamina. Over several episodes, pairs of contestants face off in fast-paced, addictive trivia rounds, racing to correctly guess what’s inside each box. But winning a prize is just the beginning. As the game unfolds, shifting alliances and unexpected twists mean only those with sharp instincts – and a little luck – will hold onto their winnings and claim victory.”

The series arrives on December 17th.

