Twisted Metal: Season Three; Peacock Renews Post-Apocalyptic Comedy Series with New Showrunner

Twisted Metal will return for another season. Peacock has renewed the series inspired by the video game franchise of the same name.

There is a twist, though. According to Deadline, the series will have a new showrunner. David Reed is taking over the series.

Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Will Arnett, Joe Seanoa, Neve Campbell, Richard Cabral, Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughans, and Lou Beatty Jr star in the series.

The following was revealed about what is ahead in the Peacock series:

“Season 2 follows the revelations in the Season 1 finale. John and Quiet find themselves entering the deadly Twisted Metal tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso (Anthony Carrigan). As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface (Tiana Okoye). The Season 2 finale sets up the Season 3 conflict in the post-credit scene, as John and Quiet prepare to take on Calypso after he frames them for murdering the spectators at the Twisted Metal tournament, starting a war between the Insiders and the Outsiders.”

The renewal announcement for Twisted Metal is below.

SW33T N3WS B3STI3S!#TwistedMetal season three is coming to Peacock. pic.twitter.com/nHVpfwMQ4v — Peacock (@peacock) November 18, 2025

