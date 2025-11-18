Boston Blue: Will Tom Selleck Play Frank Reagan Again Following CBS’ Cancellation of Blue Bloods?

Tom Selleck played patriarch Frank Reagan for 14 seasons of Blue Bloods, but will fans ever see him pop up on the CBS spin-off series Boston Blue? One cast member has already shown their face on the new series starring Donnie Wahlberg, but will Danny’s father be next to arrive?

Wahlberg, Sonequa Martin-Green, Ernie Hudson, Maggie Lawson, Gloria Reuben, Marcus Scribner, and Mika Amonsen star in the CBS series, which follows Danny Reagan as he leaves New York City and joins the Boston Police Department.

Selleck said the following about appearing on Boston Blue, according to Hour Detroit:

“I don’t know if I would do Boston Blue — that’s another show. I think it’s partly my lot in life to make sure Blue Bloods has its place in television history, but I don’t think it’s my lot in life to keep playing Frank Reagan. I can’t predict the future. But I would like to do a comedy because I’ve done a few that were successful.”

What do you think? Would you like to see Frank visit his son in Boston on an episode of Boston Blue?