My Next Guest with David Letterman: Netflix to Release Adam Sandler Interview Special

My Next Guest with David Letterman has a special episode set to kick off the month of December on Netflix. Adam Sandler is sitting down with Letterman to talk about his life and career. The series has already been renewed through a seventh season.

Netflix shared the following about the special episode:

“David Letterman interviews the Emmy, Golden Globe and Grammy Award-nominated actor, comedian and musician Adam Sandler for an upcoming special of Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. Sandler is currently receiving universal acclaim for his performance opposite George Clooney in Noah Baumbach’s “Jay Kelly,” and earlier this year broke an opening weekend record with the hit sequel “Happy Gilmore 2.” The special standalone episode of the seven-time Emmy(R) Award-nominated series will premiere on December 1.”

A preview for the special is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this special when it airs on Netflix?