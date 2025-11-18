The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip: Bravo Announces Event Series for Reality Franchise 20th Anniversary

The Real Housewives franchise is celebrating 20 years on television, and Bravo has ordered a special series to commemorate this milestone anniversary. The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip will air on the network and stream on Peacock.

Bravo shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Bravo is toasting to the milestone 20th anniversary of “The Real Housewives” with a cross-country trip celebrating the iconic franchise that redefined reality television. Announced today by Andy Cohen at BravoCon, “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip” (WT) commemorates two decades of unforgettable moments, connection, and legacy, while ushering in the next era of Housewives. The series will debut on Bravo in 2026, with episodes available to stream next day on Peacock. “For two decades, ‘The Real Housewives’ has amplified women’s voices, spotlighted their ambition, humor, and strength, inspiring millions with their unapologetic authenticity,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman of Bravo and Peacock Unscripted. “‘The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip’ is a love letter to the women who turned a reality television show into a cultural phenomenon – and the fans who’ve been there for every laugh, gasp, toast, and table turn.” In this special event series, a group of beloved Housewives from across the years embark on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, making their way through some of the most memorable locations in the franchise’s history. Starting where it all began in Orange County and culminating in an epic east coast grand finale, each stop will feature appearances by fan favorites from different cities to pay tribute to the past, embrace the present and look toward the many miles still ahead. Along the way, viewers can expect nostalgic reunions, heartfelt revelations, effortless humor, and the larger-than-life dynamics that only Housewives can deliver. “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip” (WT) is produced by Shed Media with Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson and Darren Ward serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen also serves as executive producer.”

Additional details will be revealed at a later date.

