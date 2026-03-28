Belle Collective: Birmingham: OWN Unveils Premiere Date and Cast for New Reality Series

Belle Collective: Birmingham is headed to OWN. The network has announced the premiere date and cast for the new reality series.

Stormi Steele, Amber Jones, Tiffaney Jones, Funmi Ford, and K’la Inman star in the reality series, which follows Steele and her employees at Canvas Beauty.

OWN shared the following about the series:

“BELLE COLLECTIVE: BIRMINGHAM, OWN’s newest franchise and first-ever Belle Collective spin-off, is set to premiere on Friday, April 10 at 9pm ET/PT featuring a powerful collective of southern Belles in the rising cultural mecca of Birmingham, Alabama. At the center of it all is powerhouse entrepreneur and visionary, Stormi Steele, founder and CEO of wildly successful brand, Canvas Beauty. The new series will debut immediately following Belle Collective on April 10 and the show’s season finale on April 17, before moving into the 8pm ET/PT timeslot beginning Friday, April 24.

The Belle Collective franchise spotlights dynamic women who are shaping culture, business and community in the American South, redefining what it means to be a modern southern Belle who unapologetically carves her own path. The beloved Belle Collective universe, which started in Jackson, Mississippi, now expands to Birmingham, Alabama to capture a new group of influential Belles building brands and supporting their families on their own terms.

In Belle Collective: Birmingham, Stormi connects with a circle of driven, successful southern Belles all determined to transform Birmingham into a thriving destination for beauty, influence and Black entrepreneurship: her savvy CFO Amber Jones, entrepreneur Tiffaney Jones, marketing strategist Funmi Ford, and talent manager K’la Inman. As Stormi is introduced to this group of friends and spends more time in Birmingham, alliances form and tensions surface among the Belles, with old rivalries, competing visions of success and clashing personalities threatening the new group’s delicate balance. With glamour, ambition and emotional authenticity at its core, Belle Collective: Birminghamexplores the real-life balancing act of business, motherhood, marriage, friendship, faith and personal reinvention.

In a city on the rise… power, influence and loyalty are always at play. Meet the Belles of Belle Collective: Birmingham:

Stormi Steele

Stormi

Stormi Steele is a trailblazing entrepreneur, beauty industry disrupter, and the powerhouse CEO and Founder of Canvas The Agency, a next generation platform redefining how brands and creators scale in the digital economy. Known for her bold innovation, record-breaking achievements, and instinctive ability to spot what’s next, Stormi has built a reputation as one of the most influential businesswomen shaping modern commerce.

Her groundbreaking beauty and wellness company Canvas Beauty was built on resilience, innovation and a belief that every woman deserves to feel powerful in her own skin. Stormi is celebrated for shattering ceilings within social commerce – including becoming the first person in the Western market to host a million-dollar TikTok livestream, later surpassing her own record with a historic $2.6 million single-session livestream. Her strategic genius has helped birth multiple six-figure sellers and elevate brands to six-figure sales days, solidifying her status as the #1 seller and the blueprint in the live-selling revolution.

As Stormi brings more of her Canvas Beauty business endeavors to Birmingham, she continues to show why she is the blueprint for Southern entrepreneurs.

Amber Jones

Amber

Amber Jones is Stormi’s trusted CFO and self-described “business soulmate,” helping guide the financial strategy behind the rapidly expanding Canvas brand. With deep roots in Birmingham, Amber is known as a connector to the city’s most elite social and business circles. While Amber prides herself on being fiercely loyal to Stormi and the Canvas mission, her direct communication style and strong opinions can sometimes create friction within the group. With past tensions lingering between Amber and K’la, old wounds resurface as personal and professional lines begin to blur.

Tiffaney Jones

Tiff

Tiffaney Jones is a vibrant Birmingham entrepreneur, devoted wife and proud mother who first captured national attention after a viral social media video documented her whirlwind journey of a proposal, wedding and pregnancy – all in the same day! Grounded in her faith and deeply committed to traditional marriage and family values, Tiffaney often champions the importance of prioritizing committed relationships. Her passion for strengthening marriages even leads her to host a couples-only gathering, a stance that sparks debate among the Belles about inclusivity, friendship and what it means to support one another no matter the stage of life. As she balances family life and her growing business ambitions, Tiffaney is also hoping to expand her family, though her husband may not be as eager to welcome baby number two.

Funmi Ford

Funmi

Funmi Ford is a Nigerian-American marketing strategist and fashion influencer known for her sharp business instincts, bold style and unapologetically outspoken personality. With a strong background in branding and marketing, Funmi thrives on helping businesses grow while cultivating her own rising influence in fashion and lifestyle. But balancing ambition with family life proves challenging as Funmi navigates tensions within her marriage, including disagreements about finances, priorities and emotional connection. Her candid nature and fearless honesty make her a dynamic presence within the group, though her willingness to speak her mind may ruffle feathers among the more reserved Belles.

K’la Inman

K’la

K’la Inman is a talent manager, entrepreneur and devoted mother of four who is stepping into a powerful new chapter of her life following the end of her 18-year-marriage. As the founder of K’la Model Maker, she has dedicated her career to mentoring and developing aspiring talent while building a business rooted in empowerment and self-confidence. Now newly divorced, K’la is embracing the opportunity to rediscover herself and rebuild both personally and professionally. Leaning into her bold alter ego “Zayla,” K’la is reclaiming her confidence, exploring life as a single woman and redefining success on her own terms. But lingering tensions with Amber threaten to disrupt the group dynamic, forcing K’la to confront past conflicts as she navigates her next chapter.

BELLE COLLECTIVE: BIRMINGHAM is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment for OWN with Carlos King as executive producer.”