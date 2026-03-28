Talamasca: The Secret Order: Cancelled; No Season Two for Anne Rice Series

Talamasca: The Secret Order will not be returning for a second season. AMC has canceled the Anne Rice series, the third in its collection behind Interview with a Vampire and Mayfair Witches, after one season.

According to Variety, a spokesperson from AMC released the following statement:

“While we are not proceeding with another season of Talamasca: The Secret Order, we are proud of the series and grateful for the efforts of everyone involved. The Talamasca has a storied place within the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, and we expect to see at least some of these characters, and the organization itself, in future expressions of the franchise.”

Nicholas Denton, Elizabeth McGovern, William Fichtner, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Celine Buckens starred in the series, which followed a secret organization that monitored everything in the supernatural world.

The six-episode series premiered on AMC in October 2025.

What do you think? Did you enjoy the first season of this AMC series? Were you hoping for a second season?