Poser: 17 Casting Additions Revealed for Thriller Drama About Toxic Female Friendship

Poser has added 17 new faces to its cast. The additions have been announced as production on the Netflix series begins in Los Angeles.

According to Deadline, Joel Oulette, Hubert Smielecki, Sarah Abbott, Barbara Hershey, Julio Macias, Adam Beach, Golden Landis Von Jones, Michael Trucco, Emily Chen, Ethan Loomis, Silvia Dionicio, Lauren Donzis, Christian Finlayson, Dior Goodjohn, Ciara Riley Wilson, Beth Riesgraf, and Nikki DeLoach have joined the cast for the series about toxic female friendship. The additions join the previously cast Daisy Jelley, Sadie Stanley, and Annie Murphy.

The following was revealed about the series’ plot:

“Poser explores toxic female friendship through the lens of a sexy, emotional thriller. It centers around two estranged, former best friends. When one of them is given a chance to live the life she’s long coveted, and maybe get answers as to why they fell out years ago, she finds herself in a psychological game of revenge, betrayal, and heartbreak—ultimately altering their lives, and those around them, forever.”

The premiere date for this series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Netflix series?