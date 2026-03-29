Kennedy: Netflix Unveils First Photo; Announces 13 Cast Additions

Kennedy has added 13 new faces to its cast as production begins in London. Netflix has also released the first photo from the series featuring Michael Fassbender as Joe Kennedy, Sr.

Patrick Fischler, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Denis O’Hare, Eddie Marsan, Georgina Bitford, Miley Locke, Tipper Seifert, Hera Hilmar, Wyatt Russell, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Eddie Marsan, Toby Huss, Albert Welling. Denis O’Hare, Robin Soans, and Louis Landau are joining the previously cast Fassbender, Laura Donnelly, Joshuah Melnick, Ben Miles, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Cole Doman, Nick Robinson, Lydia Peckham, and Imogen Poots.

Netflix shared the following about the series’ cast additions:

“Today, Netflix announced the latest recurring cast to join Kennedy, a new drama series based on Fredrik Logevall’s book, JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956, which will explore the triumphs and tragedies of the Kennedy family from Chernin Entertainment. They join previously announced series regulars Michael Fassbender as Joe Kennedy, Sr., Laura Donnelly as Rose Kennedy, Nick Robinson as Joe Kennedy Jr., and Joshuah Melnick as Jack Kennedy with recurring cast Ben Miles as Eddie Moore, Lydia Peckham as Rosemary Kennedy, Saura Lightfoot-Leon as Kick Kennedy, Cole Doman as Lem Billings, and Imogen Poots as Gloria Swanson.

Production is currently underway in London with Netflix releasing a Behind the Scenes photo of Michael Fassbender (Joe Kennedy, Sr.) on set of the drama series.

Recurring:

Georgina Bitmead (The Assassin, Sex Education) plays Eunice Kennedy. The fifth child of Joe Kennedy, Sr. and Rose Kennedy.

Miley Locke (Amandaland and There She Goes) plays younger Kick Kennedy. The fourth child of Joe Kennedy, Sr. and Rose Kennedy.

Tipper Seifert-Cleveland (Crookhaven, Cruella) plays younger Rosemary Kennedy. The third child of Joe Kennedy, Sr. and Rose Kennedy.

Hera Hilmar (See, Reykavik Fusion) plays Inga Arvad. A Danish journalist and former motion picture star who was a close associate of Jack Kennedy during the early 1940s.

Wyatt Russell (Monarch, Thunderbolts) plays Charles Lindbergh. The American aviator who achieved international fame for the first solo nonstop transatlantic flight in 1927.

Patrick Fischler (Barry, Paradise) plays Arthur Krock. An influential American journalist who served as the Washington Bureau Chief for The New York Times from 1932 to 1953.

Caitlin FitzGerald (Succession, Station Eleven) plays Clare Boothe Luce. A prominent American writer and socialite in the Kennedy circle during the late 1930s, who went on to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1943 to 1947.

Louis Landau (Rivals, Butterfly) plays Billy Cavendish. The Marquess of Hartington and a member of the British aristocracy.

Robin Soans (Victoria & Abdul, The Queen) plays Neville Chamberlain. The British Prime Minister from 1937 to 1940, known for his leadership during the years leading up to World War II.

Denis O’Hare (The Boroughs, American Horror Story) plays Raymond Furness. A career official within the U.S. State Department who served at the U.S. Embassy in London during the late 1930s.

Albert Welling (Succession, Mr Bates Vs The Postman) plays Winston Churchill. The British statesman and First Lord of the Admiralty, who served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1940 to 1945 and again from 1951 to 1955.

Toby Huss (Weapons, Halt & Catch Fire) plays Franklin D. Roosevelt. The 32nd President of the United States who served from 1933 until his death in 1945.

Eddie Marsan (No Ordinary Heist, Ray Donovan) plays J. Edgar Hoover. The first Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), who led the agency from its inception in 1935 until 1972.

ABOUT THE SERIES

KENNEDY reveals the intimate lives, loves, rivalries and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history, and helped create the world we live in today. Beginning in the 1930s, the first season charts the improbable ascent of Joe and Rose Kennedy and their nine children, including rebellious second son Jack, who struggles to escape the shadow of his golden boy older brother.”