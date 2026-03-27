A Different World: New and Returning Actors Revealed for Netflix Sequel Series

The A Different World sequel has added to its cast, and more favorites from the original series are returning. The series will follow the youngest daughter of Dwayne and Whitley as she attends the same college as her parents.

Netflix shared the following about the new additions to the cast:

“Today, Netflix announced additional cast members for the A Different World sequel series, including Dawnn Lewis and Glynn Turman who will be reprising their roles from the original series. Dawnn Lewis (she/her) (A Different World, Star Trek: Lower Decks) as Jaleesa Vinson-Taylor

Glynn Turman (he/him) (A Different World, In Treatment) as Col. Bradford Taylor

Tichina Arnold (she/her) (The Neighborhood, Martin) as Darlene Duvall

Joshua Suiter (he/him) (All’s Fair) as Andre

Raven Goodwin (she/her) (Grotesquerie, Single Black Female) as Dr. Brooklyn Boyer More About A Different World Previously Announced Cast: Maleah Joi Moon (Hell’s Kitchen) as Deborah

Alijah Kai Haggins (Everybody Hates Chris) as Rashida

Cornell Young (Doing Life) as Shaquille

Kennedi Reece (TK) as Hazel

Jordan Aaron Hall (The Idea of You) as Amir

Chibuikem Uche (One Of Us Is Lying) as Kojo

Kadeem Hardison (A Different World, White Men Can’t Jump) as Dwayne Wayne

Jasmine Guy (A Different World, Harlem Nights) as Whitley Gilbert

Darryl M. Bell (A Different World, School Daze) as Ron Johnson

Cree Summer (A Different World, Atlantis: The Lost Empire) as Freddie Brooks

Charnele Brown (Old Gray Mare, The Reading, A Different World) as Dr Kimberly Reese Boyer

Jenifer Lewis (black-ish, What’s Love Got to Do with It, and GOAT) as Professor Davenport

Vincent Jamal Hooper (Chicago Med, Shots Fired) as Ellington

Elijah J. Roberts (NIGHT SWIM) as Jalen

Renee Harrison as Candace (All American: Homecoming, The Supreme’s At Earl’s All You Can Eat, Law and Order: SVU)

Famecia Ward as Nellie Gaines (Blue Bloods Season 6, Curse of War, Fear Lake Lanier)

Dasan Frazier (STRAW, Law & Order, BET+ The Ms. Pat Show) as Xavier Logline: When Deborah, Dwayne Wayne, and Whitley Gilbert’s free-spirited, well-intentioned, yet rebellious youngest child, enters her freshman year at Hillman College, she finds the shadow of her parents difficult to escape as she sets out to build her own legacy, while having the time of her life, alongside a whole new generation of Hillman’s best and brightest.”

The series’ premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this sequel series on Netflix?