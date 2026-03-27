90 Day Fiancé: Season 12; TLC Unveils Premiere Date, Cast & Trailer for Reality Series

90 Day Fiancé is back. TLC has announced the premiere date for season 12 of the reality series that started it all, revealing the cast names and a trailer teasing what is ahead.

TLC shared the following about the upcoming season:

“The original series that launched the global 90 Day franchise returns with a new season and a completely fresh cast of couples beginning their K-1 visa journey. Americans and their international partners meet in the United States for the first time to face emotional, cultural, and logistical challenges of building a life together. They have 90 days to figure out if they will get married or send their fiancé home for good. The new season of 90 Day Fiancé premieres, Sunday, May 10 at 8pm ET/PT on TLC.

This season brings together couples whose journeys are as unpredictable as they are compelling: a high powered bridal executive unexpectedly falling for a younger Dominican hotel concierge, a loveable but hardcore partygoer preparing for the arrival of his fiancée from the Philippines, and a bride to be managing severe OCD while struggling with compulsive boundary crossing behaviors. Their stories deliver a mix of heart, conflict, and cross cultural complexity that defines the 90 Day Fiancé experience and has made it one of television’s most addictive and enduring unscripted series.

Meet the All New Cast of 90 Day Fiancé:

Catie, 26 (Portland, OR) & Josh, 30 (England)

Catie is a free spirited Portlander whose blunt honesty and OCD keeps life unpredictable. Her spontaneous habit of making out with all her friends and even strangers begin to push her fiancé Josh to his limits as their wedding approaches. Josh is a calm, levelheaded man who loves Catie’s bold spirit and spontaneity, but struggles with the chaos that often follows her. As the wedding approaches, Catie drops a bombshell weeks before the ceremony: she wants an open marriage, putting their engagement and future together in jeopardy.

Marissa, 45 (Blue Bell, PA) & Edward, 32 (Dominican Republic)

Marissa balances a high-powered New York career and raising her two sons in Pennsylvania, all while maintaining the expectations of her upper-crust, socialite family. During a girls’ trip to Punta Cana, Marissa unexpectedly falls for Edward, a charming hotel concierge whose easygoing spirit is the opposite of her tightly scheduled life. Edward arrives in America but quickly learns that fitting into Marissa’s world is harder than it looks. Dealing with judgment from Marissa’s tough ex-husband and her skeptical parents, the couple must figure out whether love can bridge the gap between their very different social classes and cultural worlds.

Mallorie, 29 (Athens, AL) & Rașit, 29 (Turkey)

Mallorie, a wild Southern force of nature, fell hard for Rasit, a dreamy boat captain she met during a girls’ trip to Greece but bringing Rasit home to her small rural hometown proves challenging, as he struggles to connect with Mallorie’s outspoken friends and navigate life as a foreigner. Tensions rise when Rasit asks Mallorie to help support his parents financially back home. When they finally discuss the future including a prenup and starting a family, their different points of views result in their fairytale future slipping away.

Shea, 54 (Paducah, KY) & Anabelle, 54 (Philippines)

Shea, is a local celebrity in his town of Paducah. He’s wealthy and a well-known realtor famous for his southern charm and rowdy lake parties but when he meets Anabelle, a shy, attentive and warm Filipino caretaker, he quickly falls in love. She’s the yin to his yang. Anabelle loves to take care of her man with fully body scrub downs, dressing him from head to toe and even cutting his toenails. But their relationship is tested when Shea’s meddling daughter Allison and troublemaking ex-wife Nicole resurfaces to stir gossip and expose his past infidelities, ultimately forcing Shea and Anabelle to question whether their love can withstand the weight of his complicated past.

Debby, 55 (New Orleans, LA) & Mido, 41 (Egypt)

Debby is a devoted mother and insurance agent whose love story takes an unexpected turn when she becomes engaged to Mido, a 41-year-old virgin who is also a charismatic Egyptian actor with big dreams of making it in Hollywood. From the moment he arrives in the U.S., the couple is pushed to their limits, leaving Debby questioning whether Mido is truly ready for marriage or simply chasing stardom. With her friends and daughter openly doubting his intentions, the road to the altar becomes a true last minute cliffhanger.

Ashia, 38 (Alabaster, AL) & Maxwell, 28 (Nigeria)

Ashia is a Pentecostal Prophetess in training with big faith and an even bigger personality, who is convinced that God brought her King, Maxwell into her life. Their journey hits major roadblocks when K-1 visa troubles stall their plans, pushing Ashia to travel to Nigeria with her mother in hopes of finding a new way forward. There, the couple faces clashing families, differing expectations, and questions about their age gap and plans for children. As tensions rise and new obstacles emerge with the K-1 visa, Ashia and Maxwell consider marrying in Nigeria and pursuing a spousal visa, setting the stage for one of the season’s most unpredictable love stories.

Thomas, 31 (Long Beach, CA) & Paula, 41 (Brazil)

Paula, a quirky and fun-loving entrepreneur who firmly believes in manifestation, credits her vibrant life, thriving piercing business, and even her fiancé Thomas to the power of the universe and her vast collection of miniatures who manifested her greatness. Meanwhile, Thomas is a frugal minimalist who prefers a stark, spartan lifestyle. These best friends turned fiancés, discover just how different they are when Paula arrives in the U.S. and they clash on almost everything. When Paula’s family arrives from Brazil and voices major red flags about Thomas’s stubborn childish ways, she’s forced to question whether love can overcome their wildly different approaches to life.

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90 DAY FIANCÉ is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction, for TLC.”