Tracker: Season Four: Chris Lee Promoted to CBS Series Regular

Tracker looks to be keeping one of Colter’s helpers around for a bit. According to Deadline, Chris Lee has been promoted to a series regular for the rest of season three.

This means it is likely he will return for season four. The CBS series has seen several cast departures during its run, so this is good news for Lee and fans of the series.

CBS renewed the series in January. Lee joined the series last season as Bobby’s cousin who came around to give him a hand. Once his cousin left, he stayed around to help out Colter.

Justin Hartley and Fiona Rene star in the series, which follows Colter Shaw (Hartley), a lone-wolf survivalist who travels the country using his skills to help out those he can solve mysteries.

Tracker currently airs on Sunday nights on CBS.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this CBS series? Do you plan to keep watching?