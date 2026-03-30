Snowfall: FX Casts Nine in As-Yet-Untitled Spin-Off Series

The Snowfall spin-off series has added nine to its cast. According to Deadline, Isidora Goreshter, Mykelti Williamson, Brandon Mychal Smith, Nicki Micheaux, Balfour, Richard Portnow, Zaire Adams, Demetrius Grosse, and Quincy Chad have joined the series’ cast.

The yet-to-be-titled series will follow the characters played by Gail Bean and Isaiah John. Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith, and Simmie Sims III have also been previously cast in the FX series.

The following was revealed about the series’ plot:

“Set in ‘90s Los Angeles, the new series follows Snowfall characters Wanda (Bean) and Leon (John) as they fight to take West Coast rap mainstream while gang wars erupt and record labels move to exploit hip hop culture for their own gain.”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this spin-off series when it airs?