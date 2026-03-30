Today Show: Peter Alexander Departing NBC News After Two Decades

Peter Alexander is leaving NBC News. The White House correspondent announced his departure from the network during the Today Show on Saturday, which he has helped host since 2018.

According to TV Line, he cited family as the reason for stepping back from his role at the network. He said the following during the broadcast on Saturday to say goodbye:

“I have had the most incredible experience over 22 years with NBC News — from Baghdad to Banda Aceh, Burbank to Beijing — always alongside the best, most professional and most dedicated journalists in the business. I could not be more grateful for every one of them and for the leaders and mentors here who have believed in me and given me more opportunities than I ever dreamed of. And, of course, I’m grateful to you for welcoming me into your homes for all these years. It’s hard to believe, but I have been part of the NBC family for longer than I’ve had my own family,” Alexander’s statement continued. “Studio IA — being right here, with this team and with all the folks you don’t see on TV — this is my happy place. It’s so fun! I mean, what a gig! “But because I live in Washington, it’s also a trek. I’ve been away from home more than 80 nights in the last seven months — more than 200 Friday nights away from home in the last seven years. So, in this limited window before my daughters lose interest in hanging out with me, I’m eager to carve out a better balance between mv personal and professional lives — and to challenge myself with something new. I’m excited, as I was taught family first, the rest is details. So I just want to be very clear, thank you for your trust and your confidence, and most of all, thank you to NBC News, what for what have been, undoubtedly, the most exciting years of my life.”

The video of his announcement is below.

Deadline reports that Alexander is likely headed to MS NOW, which used to be MSNBC. MS NOW did not confirm the news.

What do you think? Have you watched Alexander through the years on NBC? Are you surprised by his departure?